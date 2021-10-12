No chance of soaring rice price immediately: Traders

Traders hoped that there is no possibility of spiralling rice prices immediately in the wake of government's timely decision to import rice at lower tariff to help keep the price of the staple normal.

The government took prompt decision for rice import as Boro paddy hoarding took place by some quarters due to its high price in June last, contributing to shooting up rice price.

The government has allowed 428 business firms to import 1,720,000 tons of rice at a lower duty rate. The food ministry gave the permission for import from August 17 to 30 and informed the commerce ministry about it demanding the imported rice to be marketed by September 25. It produced good result.

After Boro harvesting, a number of growers and rice millers along with some packaging industries, which don't have their own production, but sell packet rice using their company name, started stockpiling rice.

A total of 13-14 packaging companies overnight entered the market and procured huge amount of rice at high price that had an effect on rice price in some cases said city traders.

But, the time-befitting decision of the government played the main role in reducing the rice price immediately, enabling people in heaving a sigh of relief, they added.

City traders went on saying that from that time, rice price is stable despite the price of some daily essentials items in city's kitchen markets has gone up a bit.

The medium quality rice like BRRI-28 and Swarna is being sold at Taka 43-44 per kg while it was Taka 47-48 per kg a month back in city market.

Fine quality Miniket rice is being sold at Taka 54 per kg, reducing by at least 6 Taka. Retailers said rice is available enough in the market and the Aman harvesting period is also closer. So there is no chance of soaring rice prices in near future, they hoped.

"A 50-kg sack of medium quality BRRI-28 rice is being sold at Taka 2,150 which was earlier sold at Taka 2,350," said Abul Jalil, a proprietor of SA Agro of Mirpur section-1 wholesale and retail rice market.

The government's rice importing decision was good, otherwise common people were to suffer for soaring price, said another trader Bacchu Mia of Kawran Bazar, a major rice trading hub in the city.

Seeking government intervention in curbing hoarding in the name of rice packaging, Nirod Baran Saha, general secretary of Rice Arotder Samity, told BSS that the government should frame an act on packaging industries.

Only two or three group of companies like ACI, Pran and City Agro were involved in rice packaging with their own production, but the number of packaging industry is increasing over the period. It needs to be checked he said.

He said at the end of boro season, rice price usually remains high but the government's decision to import rice keeps the rice price tolerable. Besides, imported rice was barred from repacking. Moreover if anyone fails to open LC in time, the permission will be cancelled. -BSS













