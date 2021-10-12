Abul Khair Steel holds conference in Madaripur



Abul Khair Steel has organised a conference titled "Electric Arc Furnace Refined Earthquake Resistant Steel" for the local masons in Madaripur recently, says a press release.In the conference, a number of employees from Sales, Brand Marketing and engineers from Production Department of Abul Khair Steel were present.As the chief guest of the programme, Deputy General Manager of Abul Khair Steel, Shariful Islam Nabab spoke.He said, "Abul Khair Steel is always determined to contribute in the socio-economic development of the country through ensuring continuous production and supply of high quality construction materials."Abul Khair Steel is organising this nationwide program with the purpose of educating the masons about the possible damage earthquakes and similar natural calamities can cause and the importance of quality construction materials. Abul Khair Steel believes that working to educate the masons is a step forward towards building a prosperous and safer Bangladesh.