Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 10

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 10 smartphone in Bangladesh on Monday. The device is embodied with flagship-level features for a smartphone of this caliber to deliver performance, exceeding expectations.

Redmi 10 will be available from tomorrow (Wednesday) across authorized Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 18,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, BDT 20,999 for 6GB+128GB, respectively, says a press release.

Its outstanding 50MP camera for high-resolution shots is a first of its kind in its category, making cutting-edge photography accessible to all.

Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said: "Focusing on such criteria, we are bringing Redmi 10 packed with flagship-grade smartphone features. It has a 50MP camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Redmi 10 boasts 90Hz refresh rate and high-performance hardware, making it a top-of-the-line contender in its bracket."

Redmi 10's 50MP ultra-high-resolution primary camera captures unique content with stellar details. Accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, Redmi 10 gives you the freedom to capture moments in all situations.

The device also packs a suite of stylish filters to add flair for your shots, as well as panorama selfies ideal for large group shots that get you and all your friends in the picture. The 13MP front camera captures beautiful selfies, while timed bursts and AI beautification can enhance them appropriately.

Looking at its display, Redmi 10 comes with a large 6.5" DotDisplay screen with FHD+ resolution, while a 90Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling and swiping is a treat for your eyes. Paired with Adaptive-Sync technology, Redmi 10 automatically adjusts the refresh rate to your content, keeping your battery alive longer as it will boost refresh rates for only those moments when you need it. In addition, Redmi 10 features Reading Mode 3.0 to relax your eyes as you flip through your favorite content.











