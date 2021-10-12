Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IBBL MD opens 3 business units of Nabil Group

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

IBBL MD opens 3 business units of Nabil Group

IBBL MD opens 3 business units of Nabil Group

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Monirul Maula and Managing Director and CEO Md. Aminul Islam (Swapan) inaugurated three business units of Nabil Group in Rajshahi recently.
The Units are: Nabil Feed Mills Limited (Unit-3), Nabil Pulses Plant and Naba Farm Limited in Rajshahi on recently, says a press release.
Speakers at the inaugural function hoped that, the new business units of Nabil Group would meet the demand for quality cattle feed, fish feed, poultry feed, pulses, eggs and chickens of Bangladesh market.
Third feed mill of Nabil Group is capable of producing 1000 tons of modern and high quality feed per day. The pulses mill is also capable of producing 1000 tons of high quality pulses per day. Naba Poultry Farm is capable to nurture 660,000 layer chicken to produce Organic and Omega 3 enriched eggs and meat.
The inaugural function was attended by AMD Mohammad Qaisar Ali of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, DMD and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah FCS, EVP and Head of Corporate Investment Wing Miftah Uddin among others of Rajshahi area.
Nabil Group's Chairman Md. Jahan Box Mandal, Nabil Feed Mills Limited's Chairperson Most. Israt Jahan, Nabil Group's Chief Operating Officer Anup Kumar Saha delivered the speech in the inaugural function. Nabil Group senior personal were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL inaugurates Palashbari Branch in Gaibandha
BD eyes to build post-Covid resilient economy in 3 years
US earnings seen strong, but supply chains, costs worry investors
No chance of soaring rice price immediately: Traders
India govt to also take over Air India’s Rs 16,000cr unpaid bills
Abul Khair Steel holds conference in Madaripur
Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 10


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft