

IBBL MD opens 3 business units of Nabil Group

The Units are: Nabil Feed Mills Limited (Unit-3), Nabil Pulses Plant and Naba Farm Limited in Rajshahi on recently, says a press release.

Speakers at the inaugural function hoped that, the new business units of Nabil Group would meet the demand for quality cattle feed, fish feed, poultry feed, pulses, eggs and chickens of Bangladesh market.

Third feed mill of Nabil Group is capable of producing 1000 tons of modern and high quality feed per day. The pulses mill is also capable of producing 1000 tons of high quality pulses per day. Naba Poultry Farm is capable to nurture 660,000 layer chicken to produce Organic and Omega 3 enriched eggs and meat.

The inaugural function was attended by AMD Mohammad Qaisar Ali of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, DMD and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah FCS, EVP and Head of Corporate Investment Wing Miftah Uddin among others of Rajshahi area.

Nabil Group's Chairman Md. Jahan Box Mandal, Nabil Feed Mills Limited's Chairperson Most. Israt Jahan, Nabil Group's Chief Operating Officer Anup Kumar Saha delivered the speech in the inaugural function. Nabil Group senior personal were present on the occasion.















