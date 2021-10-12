Video
Pakistan received record $8b remittances in July-Sept

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

KARACHI, Oct 11: Overseas Pakistanis sent the highest-ever $8 billion remittances during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, registering a growth of 12.5 per cent over the same period last year.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday reported that with inflows of $2.7bn in September, workers' remittances continued their strong momentum and remaining above $2bn since June 2020.
"This is the 7th consecutive month when inflows recorded around $2.7bn on average," said the SBP. In terms of growth, remittances increased by 17pc in September compared to the same month last year, while comparing with August inflows it was 0.5pc higher.
The surging imports in 1QFY22 widened the trade deficit putting immense pressure on the rupee-dollar exchange rate which ultimately reflected in higher current account deficit. The situation for the economic managers is not comfortable except the higher remittance supported the economy beyond imagination.    -Dawn


