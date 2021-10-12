UAE recovery on firm footing, says WB report

DUBAI, Oct 11: The UAE's economy is showing signs of recovery in 2021 driven by a successful vaccination programme and a reduction in Opec+ oil production cuts, said a new report.

"Over the medium term, the recovery will be bolstered by trade and tourism as health concerns wane and the authorities continue to work towards UAE's long-run priority - diversification," the World Bank said in its latest update about the country.

In 2020, Covid-19 and its economic fallout led to a contraction of UAE real GDP by 6.1 per cent. Oil production declined by 9 per cent in line with Opec+ production cuts.

"The rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to boost domestic spending and lead to a recovery in tourism. This coupled with a recovery in global trade, rising oil production and higher oil prices will support recovery in the medium term," it said. Authorities have taken steps to lure tourists to the country for the World Expo, such as providing visas to fully vaccinated travellers, which is expected to provide a boost, albeit a milder one than previously projected, to the economy, it added.

The World Bank has projected real GDP will average 3.4 per cent between 2021 and 2023. It projected 2.7 per cent GDP for 2021, 4.6 per cent for 2022 and 2.9 per cent for 2023.

"As the Opec+ oil production quotas are eased, oil revenues will enable fiscal and external balances to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. Accommodative monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and a rebound in domestic demand will lead to a return of moderate inflation. The long-run economic prospects continue to hinge on the authorities' efforts to create a favourable business environment and further support women's participation in the economy, to foster non-hydrocarbon growth and create jobs in the private sector."

-Khaleej Times















