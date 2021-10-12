Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE recovery on firm footing, says WB report

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

DUBAI, Oct 11: The UAE's economy is showing signs of recovery in 2021 driven by a successful vaccination programme and a reduction in Opec+ oil production cuts, said a new report.
"Over the medium term, the recovery will be bolstered by trade and tourism as health concerns wane and the authorities continue to work towards UAE's long-run priority - diversification," the World Bank said in its latest update about the country.
In 2020, Covid-19 and its economic fallout led to a contraction of UAE real GDP by 6.1 per cent. Oil production declined by 9 per cent in line with Opec+ production cuts.
"The rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to boost domestic spending and lead to a recovery in tourism. This coupled with a recovery in global trade, rising oil production and higher oil prices will support recovery in the medium term," it said. Authorities have taken steps to lure tourists to the country for the World Expo, such as providing visas to fully vaccinated travellers, which is expected to provide a boost, albeit a milder one than previously projected, to the economy, it added.
The World Bank has projected real GDP will average 3.4 per cent between 2021 and 2023. It projected 2.7 per cent GDP for 2021, 4.6 per cent for 2022 and 2.9 per cent for 2023.
"As the Opec+ oil production quotas are eased, oil revenues will enable fiscal and external balances to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. Accommodative monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and a rebound in domestic demand will lead to a return of moderate inflation. The long-run economic prospects continue to hinge on the authorities' efforts to create a favourable business environment and further support women's participation in the economy, to foster non-hydrocarbon growth and create jobs in the private sector."
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL inaugurates Palashbari Branch in Gaibandha
BD eyes to build post-Covid resilient economy in 3 years
US earnings seen strong, but supply chains, costs worry investors
No chance of soaring rice price immediately: Traders
India govt to also take over Air India’s Rs 16,000cr unpaid bills
Abul Khair Steel holds conference in Madaripur
Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 10


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft