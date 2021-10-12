Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on profit taking by small investors

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
The DSEX, the prime index  on the DSE fell by 22 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 7,345, at the close of the trading. The turnover on the DSE also declined by 5.8 per cent to Tk 1,848 crore  from Tk 1,962 crore in the previous day.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 138 crore changing hands followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Ltd, IFIC Bank, and Power Grid.
Shepherd Industries topped the gainers' list that rose 9.65 per cent followed by ICB Islamic Bank, Tamijuddin Textiles, Kattali Textiles, and Aman Feed.
Metro Spinning shed mostly in the market that fell 8.94 per cent followed by Prime Finance, Keya Cosmetics, Eastern Insurance, and Asia Insurance.
At the CSE, the general index CASPI eroded 27 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 21,488. Among 310 traded stocks, 99 advanced, 190 fell and 21 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL inaugurates Palashbari Branch in Gaibandha
BD eyes to build post-Covid resilient economy in 3 years
US earnings seen strong, but supply chains, costs worry investors
No chance of soaring rice price immediately: Traders
India govt to also take over Air India’s Rs 16,000cr unpaid bills
Abul Khair Steel holds conference in Madaripur
Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 10


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft