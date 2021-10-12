Stocks fall on profit taking by small investors

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

The DSEX, the prime index on the DSE fell by 22 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 7,345, at the close of the trading. The turnover on the DSE also declined by 5.8 per cent to Tk 1,848 crore from Tk 1,962 crore in the previous day.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 138 crore changing hands followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Ltd, IFIC Bank, and Power Grid.

Shepherd Industries topped the gainers' list that rose 9.65 per cent followed by ICB Islamic Bank, Tamijuddin Textiles, Kattali Textiles, and Aman Feed.

Metro Spinning shed mostly in the market that fell 8.94 per cent followed by Prime Finance, Keya Cosmetics, Eastern Insurance, and Asia Insurance.

At the CSE, the general index CASPI eroded 27 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 21,488. Among 310 traded stocks, 99 advanced, 190 fell and 21 remained unchanged.







