Turkey is keen to invest in Bangladesh Railway: Envoy

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan (right) meets Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan at the minister's office at Rail Bhaban in the city on Sunday.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan expressed his country's keenness to invest in the railway sector in Bangladesh.
The envoy expressed the willingness when he paid a courtesy call on Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan at the minister's office at Rail Bhaban in the city on Sunday, said a press release.
"Railway is an environment friendly, easy and affordable communication system in any country,"  Turan said and hoped that opportunities for investing in the railway sector would be created in the future as an important bilateral relation exists between Bangladesh and Turkey,
Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan apprised the Turkish ambassador about the government projects and plans undertaken for development of the country's railway sector and said, "We are looking for foreign investment in the sector". Noting that there are many projects which are being implemented currently in the railway sector and more projects would be taken in the future, the minister said, "We have a master plan for the development of the railway sector and we are taking different projects as per the plan".
Railways Secretary Md Salim Reza, Bangladesh Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Mazumder and Commercial Counsellor of Turkish Embassy Kenan Kalayci were present at the meeting.    -BSS


