Executive Machines opens showroom at Bashundhara City

Executive Machines Limited has launched a new showroom in Bashundhara City, offering a wide range of original products from the world's leading IT brand, Apple.

In addition with BTRC-certified original Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, MacMini, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Air Pod and other Apple accessories, the store will provide products from other Apple-authorized brands at competitive pricing and with excellent after-sales service.

Executive Machines Limited is one of the Apple Authorized Reseller & Apple Authorized Service Provider in Bangladesh. Also, customers who buy from Executive Machines Limited can avail after-sales support from Apple stores and Apple authorized service centers worldwide.

The showroom is located at Block # C, Level # 1, Bashundhara City, Panthapath, Dhaka 1215.

Besides this brand new showroom In Bashundhara City, Executive Machines Limited has three more showrooms in Bangladesh's most popular locations: IDB Bhaban, Gulshan-2, and Uttara.






















