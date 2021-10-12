Banks, NBFIs asked to update credit information of directors

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday asked banks and non-bank financial institutions to update Credit Information Bureau (CIB) related data of directors of the borrowing entities.

The central bank's CIB issued a circular in this regard on the day, stating that the initiative has been taken to provide stakeholders with better and prompt services on CIB reports. It has come into effect from Sunday.

To this end, banks and NBFIs have to submit relevant documents along with forwarding letter in order to correct information if there is any change in the board of directors of a borrowing company.

Before sending the request letter to the bureau for correcting CIB database of a borrowing company, the requesting bank or NBFIs must suggest client to communicate the issue to other banks or NBFIs so that they can also send the necessary documents to the bureau, the BB circular said.

The requesting bank or NBFIs and other banks or NBFIs must submit either the attested copy of the minute's pages stating the decision on the captioned subject along with the first and last pages of the minutes signed by the chairman of the board of directors of the lending bank or NBFI or the approval of the one step higher authority than the sanctioning authority whichever is applicable.

The requesting bank or NBFI must enclose attested copies of documents, including board memo, memorandum and articles of association or other documents, as instructed time to time by the CIB along with the forwarding letter.

The incoming directors of the borrowing company have to be inserted through batch contribution to the CIB database before sending the request to the bureau.

If the personal guarantee of outgoing directors of the borrowing company or the corporate guarantee of any other company or both of these guarantees remains to continue, all guarantors must be incorporated to the CIB database through batch contribution before sending the request to the bureau, the BB circular said.

The requesting bank or NBFI must submit the attested copies of the board resolution relating to the change in the board of directors of the borrowing company and the borrowing company's application to the lending bank or NBFI for implementing the change in the CIB database, it said.





