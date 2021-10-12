Video
No solution in UK govt talks with industry on gas prices

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Oct 11: The British government and industry are still trying to solve an energy crisis that bosses have warned could shut down production in a matter of days, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday.
Faced with spiking global energy prices driven by fears over high winter bills, Kwarteng told broadcaster Sky News there was no plan so far for heavy industry, but added he was "very confident" in the resilience of the UK's energy supply. "I can't promise anything as yet," Kwarteng said.
"I can't come on your programme and say that we're going to have a price cap, because we're trying to work out what the nature of that support might be."
Heavy industry bosses in sectors like ceramics, paper and steel manufacturing have called for a price cap, but talks with government on Friday failed to reach a solution.    -AFP


