Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:24 AM
Home Business

South Korea intends to develop nuclear power project in BD

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun speaking to media persons during a visit at Panam City and Baro Sardar Bari at Sonargaon, on Monday

South Korean has expressed its interest to develop nuclear power project in Bangladesh, saying that the South Korea has the world's top level technical capability in nuclear energy generation, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun said on Monday.
"Korean companies will be very interested in finding opportunities in nuclear energy business in Bangladesh, including nuclear energy generation, we (Korea) have the world's top level technical capability in almost all the areas," Lee said.
The South Korean Ambassador made this comment following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark that the government is planning to build another nuclear power plant to meet the country's growing demand for power while responding to questions from diplomatic correspondents after visiting Panam City and Baro Sardar Bari at Sonargaon, near Dhaka on Monday.
Korea, ranks the 6th in the world in terms of the total capacity of nuclear power generation, is a "world leader" in the peaceful use of nuclear energy from research to electricity production.   
 "Korean companies engaged in developing nuclear energy project in United Arab Emirates (UAE), I think many Korean companies will show interest in developing such projects in Bangladesh," he remarked. The Ambassador said he was not sure about the financial capability os these companies as they do not mobilize huge amounts of financial resources. He however, said there will be many ways to mobilize financial resources.
 South Korean company Youngone Corporation restored Baro Sardar Bari, one of the most significant settlement sites at Sonargaon which is the first attempt at preserving a cultural heritage site in Bangladesh.
 Ambassador Lee highlighted the importance of furthering the bilateral commercial ties beyond RMG to various sectors such as infrastructure, pharmaceutical and ICT.
"RMG still occupies a larger portion of our business relations," said the Ambassador, adding that he hopes to diversify the business collaboration and now they are working very hard in a number of potential areas.
Ambassador Lee said infrastructure is one of the areas where they can find many opportunities in Bangladesh. Responding to a question, the Ambassador said he is having many ideas on how they can celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations together.
"Young generation is my focus in further developing our relations for the future. Young generation is the source of a better and brighter future. Future of Bangladesh lies in the young generation. For that reason, I'll try to focus on them and take as many programmes as we can," said the South Korean Ambassador.


