2 Chinese among 7 fraudsters sent to jail  

Seven fraudsters including two Chinese nationals were sent to jail after a two-day remand in a case filed over illegal usury trading using apps based digital microfinance.

The seven accused who were sent to jail are Chinese nationals Hi Ming Shee and Yang Siki and locals Majumder Fazle Gofran, Ahsan Kamal, Himel-or-Rashid, Nazmus Sakib and Jerin Tasnim Binte Islam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate BegumYasmin Ara passed the order on Monday rejecting their bail prayer. On Friday another Dhaka court another court placed the seven them on a two-day remand for questioning and rest five to jail.

These five accused are Emanuel Edward Gomez, Arifuzzaman, Shahinur Alam, Shuvo Gomez and Akram Ali.

Investigator Pran Krishna Sarker, a Sub-Inspector at Detective Branch's Cyber and Special Crime Unit, produced the seven before the court after a two-day remand in a case filed with Dhanmondi police under the case with Dhanmondi Police Station. The IO made plea to keep them in jail until the investigation is completed.

Police said the accused ran Thunder Light Technology Ltd, New Vision Fintech Ltd and Basic Development Society without the government's approval.

Their apps collected information from the clients' mobile phones, such as calendar events, camera, contact, location and messages, compromising personal data security.