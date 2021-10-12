Death toll from Turag trawler capsize rises to 7

The death toll from the trawler capsized in the Turag River at Aminbazar point rose to seven with recovery of two more bodies on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rupayan Begum (30) and her daughter Jasmin.

Five people were found dead immediately after the accident.

Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters said firefighters recovered the body of a 30-year-old woman from Dhaka's Bosila point in the Buriganga River around 10:30am while the river police recovered body of a 2-year-old girl around 1:30pm at Munshiganj's Muktarpur point in Dhaleshwari River.

Alomgir Hossen, officer in-charge of Aminbazar River Police Station said both the bodies were handed over to the family members.

On Saturday morning, after being hit by a sand-laden cargo vessel, the trawler that was carrying 18 people capsized in the Turag River at Koilar Ghat area.

Most of the passengers swam ashore while bodies of all seven missing persons have been recovered so far.

Police are yet to identify the cargo vessel.





