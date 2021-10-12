Video
Deaths In 2017 Sandwip Boat Capsize

SC stays HC order to BIWTC for Tk 2.70cr compensation to 18 families

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stayed a High Court verdict that had asked the Bangladesh Inland Water Transportation Corporation (BIWTC) to pay a total of Tk 2.70 crore in compensation to the families of 18 victims who died in a boat capsize at Sandwip channel of Chattogram on April 2 in 2017.
Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan stayed the HC order on August 26, which was revealed on Monday.
The chamber judge passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by BIWTC seeking stay on the HC verdict.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the BIWTC while Barrister Md Abdul Halim for the writ petitioner,
Barrister Md Abdul Halim told this correspondent that they will file an appeal against the chamber judge after releasing order that stayed the HC verdict.
On June 30, the HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Razik-Al-Jali asked the BIWTC and Chattogram District Council (CDC) to pay Tk 15 lakh to each victim of the family as compensation within 60 days after receiving the verdict.
According to the verdict, the BIWTC and CDC will have to pay the compensation through the upazila nirbahi officer of Sandwip to the victims' families.
If the BIWTC and CDC fail to pay the compensation within the stipulated time they will have to give the interest as per bank rate along with the compensation, the HC observed.
Following a writ petition filed by Zahirul Islam, a Supreme Court lawyer and resident of Sandwip, filed in April 2018, the HC delivered the verdict after disposing of the rule in this regard.
In the verdict, the HC bench observed that BIWTC and CDC are responsible for the boat capsize that caused the death of 18 people.
For their negligence in discharging duties to ensure safe journey of victims at Sandwip channel the incident took place, which is illegal and unconstitutional, said the HC.
On April 2 in 2017, a boat capsized in Sandwip channel of Chattogram causing death of 18 passengers. The boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Guptachhar area amid rough weather and tidal waves of the sea.



