Developed countries should lead global efforts to achieve climate goals: Minister

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said Bangladesh calls upon the countries having greater responsibilities and significant capabilities particularly G20 countries to lead the global efforts in keeping 1.5C alive.

The world leaders should also put emphasize on the progress of putting forward long- term low emission development strategy. He said countries also must keep enhancing their 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and put them forward in line with progression and raising ambition to put the world on track towards achieving 1.5C global goal through attaining 45 per cent global emission reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Environment Minister said this joining virtually from his official residence in Dhaka in the LDC Ministerial Meeting held Monday (11 October) at Thimphu, Bhutan. Environment and Climate Change Ministers and delegates of different LDC countries and international organizations delivered speeches on the occasion.

Environment Minister said Bangladesh has enhanced both unconditional and conditional contributions amounting to 89.47 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, which is 21.85% emission reductions from Business as Usual by 2030 in its updated NDCs submitted in August 26th this year. He said, Bangladesh is in the process of finalizing our NAPs. Bangladesh supports to set up a formal process by COP26 in order to come up with concrete recommendations on global adaptation goal for consideration by COP27.

The Minister said under long-term finance, tracking the progress on delivering USD$100 billion from 2020 and providing clarity on how the USD$100 billion each year until 2024 will be delivered is an important agenda at COP26. Guidance need to be given to the GCF and GEF, resolving the critical challenges that vulnerable countries particularly LDCs face with regards to accessing the GCF and GEF need to be duly reflected.

Shahab Uddin said completing the discussions under Article 6 and adopting necessary rules are very critical for the implementation of the Paris Agreement. We strongly feel that all provisions of Article 6 must be realized in the context of Article 6.1, which states that the purpose of such mechanisms is to allow for higher ambition and promote environmental integrity. We underscore the need of enhancing the capacity of LDCs for the effective participation of Article 6 mechanisms. Bangladesh feels that the world leaders must determine a common time frame for NDCs, which is consistent and compatible with 5-year unique cycle of NDC communication and global stock taker under Paris Agreement.











