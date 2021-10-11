RMG workers block highway demanding arrears

GAZIPUR, Oct 10: Traffic movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway remained suspended since Sunday morning as the workers of two readymade garment factories put barricade on the highway demanding payment of their dues.The workers of Interlink Apparels factory in Maleker Bari area and another in Bhogra in the city corporation area found the gates of the factories shut in the morning.

Workers said the authorities were scheduled to pay the salaries of the previous month on Sunday.

But without paying their salaries, the garments authorities hanged a notice on the gates saying the production of in factories will remain suspended till October 24.

Angered by their decision, the workers of the two factories took to the streets around 9:00am and put up barricade on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, halting traffic movement on the busy highway.

Zakir Hossain, deputy police commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said they are trying to resolve the problem after talking to the authorities concerned and the protesting workers.









