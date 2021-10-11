One confesses to taking part in killing mission

Cox's Bazar, Oct 10: One of the arrestees in connection with the murder of Mohib Ullah, a top Rohingya leader, admitted to his directly taking part in the killing mission.

Md Elias, one of the arrestees, gave a confessional statement under Section 164 at the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Helal Uddin's court on Saturday while admitting to his

involvement in the murder.

"After shooting and killing Mohib Ullah, I informed the person ordering the killing from my mobile phone that the mission was successful," Elias also told the court.

"The other four arrestees gave important information to police about the murder. All the five arrestees in connection with the murder were remanded for three days by the court. They were produced before the court on Saturday after a three-day interrogation.

Apart from Elias, the other four accused arrested in the case are Mohammad Selim, Ziaur Rahman, Abdus Salam and Shawkat Ullah.

Mohib Ullah, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead around 8:30pm at the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp on September 29.

Muhib Ullah was in favour of repatriation. He encouraged ordinary Rohingyas at 31 camps Kutupalong to return to their homeland. Ordinary Rohingyas listened to Muhib Ullah. That's why he became an enemy of anti-repatriation forces.

Rohingya leader Mohibullah's younger brother Habibullah filed a case with Ukhiya Police Station in Cox's Bazar.







