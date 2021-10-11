Govt destroys economy: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the government had destroyed the economy, judiciary, parliament, administration, education and health system of the country."

He made the allegation while speaking at a discussion organized by Shaheed Jihad Smriti Parishad at the National Press Club on Sunday marking the Shaheed Jihad Day.

Fakrul Islam said, "This government has abolished the caretaker government system in a very well-planned manner. After that using the court it held elections in 2012 under the party government. Since

then the government has been in power illegally for about 14 years."

The achievement of our martyrs in different movements has been ruined, said BNP Secretary General.

A mass uprising in 1990 changed the state system of Bangladesh. On that day, Begum Khaleda Zia led the movement. Today it is time again. We have to carry out another mass uprising with more determination, said Fakrul Islam.

Referring to Kanok Sarwar, he said, "People today are oppressed when they tell and write the truth. Konok Sarwar's sister was arrested and tortured for questioning about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's taking 26 suitcases to London."

"So if we have to survive, if we have to save our country, if we have to bring back the ideology of independence and nineties then Sheikh Hasina must be removed from power," Fakhrul Islam said.

During the anti-authoritarian mass movement on 10 October 1990, Nazir Uddin Jihad was martyred in police firing in the capital's Paltan.









