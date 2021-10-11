Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt destroys economy: BNP

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the government had destroyed the economy, judiciary, parliament, administration, education and health system of the country."
He made the allegation while speaking at a discussion organized by Shaheed Jihad Smriti Parishad at the National Press Club on Sunday marking the Shaheed Jihad Day.
Fakrul Islam said, "This government has abolished the caretaker government system in a very well-planned manner. After that using the court it held elections in 2012 under the party government. Since
    then the government has been in power illegally for about 14 years."
The achievement of our martyrs in different movements has been ruined, said BNP Secretary General.
A mass uprising in 1990 changed the state system of Bangladesh. On that day, Begum Khaleda Zia led the movement. Today it is time again. We have to carry out another mass uprising with more determination, said Fakrul Islam.
Referring to Kanok Sarwar, he said, "People today are oppressed when they tell and write the truth. Konok Sarwar's sister was arrested and tortured for questioning about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's taking 26 suitcases to London."
"So if we have to survive, if we have to save our country, if we have to bring back the ideology of independence and nineties then Sheikh Hasina must be removed from power," Fakhrul Islam said.
During the anti-authoritarian mass movement on 10 October 1990, Nazir Uddin Jihad was martyred in police firing in the capital's Paltan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban warns US not to ‘destabilise’ govt
Untreated toxic wastes from different dyeing factories find way
RMG workers block highway demanding arrears
Taiwan won’t bow to China pressure, leader says
One confesses to taking part in killing mission
Govt destroys economy: BNP
DU dorms reopen after 18 months
Covid-19: 14 dead, 481 new cases in 24 hrs


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft