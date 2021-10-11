Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DU dorms reopen after 18 months

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Tausiful Islam

Students start returning to dormitories of Dhaka University as in-person classes at the country's premier higher educational institution is set to partially resume on October 17, after 18 months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The photo was taken from the Ruqayyah Hall on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Students start returning to dormitories of Dhaka University as in-person classes at the country's premier higher educational institution is set to partially resume on October 17, after 18 months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The photo was taken from the Ruqayyah Hall on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After a long period of closure, the residential halls of Dhaka University (DU) have reopened for the students of all years on Sunday.
The halls had been shut due to Coronavirus outbreak since March 18 of the last year.
In the first phase, the authorities permit only the Master's and Honours final year students to stay at the halls from October 5 and allowed all the students from October 10.
After a long span of time, both the university authorities and the students expected a different image of the halls but that was not to be so.
Earlier, the university authorities decided to hold various arrangements including ousting irregular students, demolishing Ganarooms and allowing students who have Covid-19 vaccination card of at least one dose.
However, nothing of these have happened and the halls wore the same 'terrifying' image.
Checking vaccination certificate and body temperature on the entry to the halls, maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) were seen only on the first day of the reopening.
Regular and irregular
    students, students who completed graduation some years ago also can stay at most of the halls now.
On the other hand, there are still Ganarooms at Bijoy Ekattor Hall, Masterda Surja Sen Hall, Hazi Mohammad Mohsin Hall, Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall and at almost most of the halls.
Clashes regarding 'seat politics' among the leaders and activists of ruling party's student organization, Bangladesh Chhatra League, broke out at three halls as soon as the dormitories were reopened.
On October 6, two groups of Salimullah Muslim Hall Chhatra League clashed over occupancy of a room.
On October 9, a clash also broke out at Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall with the same seat issue between the followers of BCL central President Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy and BCL DU unit General Secretary Saddam Hossain.
In the meantime, a small quarrel also took place at the Surja Sen Hall regarding a room. Later, both the groups reached a compromise.
Apart from this, the Ganarooms have been created again as the first and second year students do not have legal seats in the halls. "Who will give us a place to lay our body in another rooms?" asked the students who stayed at the Ganarooms before the closure.
The guestroom culture has resurfaced.
The fresh students have to show their presence in front of the 'senior political bhai' at the Guestroom of their respective halls at night and most of the time they are abused verbally and sometimes even physically.
Different BCL DU hall units have started this guestroom culture in the meantime.
At the day time, the students who stay at the halls under the supervision of Chhatra League must come to Madhur Canteen to meet central and university leaders.
DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the hall administrations have taken measure to eradicate the Ganarooms.
"Everyone's cooperation is needed in this regard," the VC added.
University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani asked the students to be vaccinated as soon as possible.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban warns US not to ‘destabilise’ govt
Untreated toxic wastes from different dyeing factories find way
RMG workers block highway demanding arrears
Taiwan won’t bow to China pressure, leader says
One confesses to taking part in killing mission
Govt destroys economy: BNP
DU dorms reopen after 18 months
Covid-19: 14 dead, 481 new cases in 24 hrs


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft