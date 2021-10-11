DU dorms reopen after 18 months



Students start returning to dormitories of Dhaka University as in-person classes at the country's premier higher educational institution is set to partially resume on October 17, after 18 months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The photo was taken from the Ruqayyah Hall on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The halls had been shut due to Coronavirus outbreak since March 18 of the last year.

In the first phase, the authorities permit only the Master's and Honours final year students to stay at the halls from October 5 and allowed all the students from October 10.

After a long span of time, both the university authorities and the students expected a different image of the halls but that was not to be so.

Earlier, the university authorities decided to hold various arrangements including ousting irregular students, demolishing Ganarooms and allowing students who have Covid-19 vaccination card of at least one dose.

However, nothing of these have happened and the halls wore the same 'terrifying' image.

Checking vaccination certificate and body temperature on the entry to the halls, maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) were seen only on the first day of the reopening.

Regular and irregular

students, students who completed graduation some years ago also can stay at most of the halls now.

On the other hand, there are still Ganarooms at Bijoy Ekattor Hall, Masterda Surja Sen Hall, Hazi Mohammad Mohsin Hall, Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall and at almost most of the halls.

Clashes regarding 'seat politics' among the leaders and activists of ruling party's student organization, Bangladesh Chhatra League, broke out at three halls as soon as the dormitories were reopened.

On October 6, two groups of Salimullah Muslim Hall Chhatra League clashed over occupancy of a room.

On October 9, a clash also broke out at Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall with the same seat issue between the followers of BCL central President Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy and BCL DU unit General Secretary Saddam Hossain.

In the meantime, a small quarrel also took place at the Surja Sen Hall regarding a room. Later, both the groups reached a compromise.

Apart from this, the Ganarooms have been created again as the first and second year students do not have legal seats in the halls. "Who will give us a place to lay our body in another rooms?" asked the students who stayed at the Ganarooms before the closure.

The guestroom culture has resurfaced.

The fresh students have to show their presence in front of the 'senior political bhai' at the Guestroom of their respective halls at night and most of the time they are abused verbally and sometimes even physically.

Different BCL DU hall units have started this guestroom culture in the meantime.

At the day time, the students who stay at the halls under the supervision of Chhatra League must come to Madhur Canteen to meet central and university leaders.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the hall administrations have taken measure to eradicate the Ganarooms.

"Everyone's cooperation is needed in this regard," the VC added.

University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani asked the students to be vaccinated as soon as possible.







