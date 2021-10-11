Video
BNP has no respect for people’s mandate: Quader

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that BNP is trying to find democracy outside making disappearance of its own party democracy.
He made the remark while addressing a press briefing at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
BNP alleges that democracy has been disappeared from the country, referring to the BNP leaders allegations, Quader said, "BNP is creating obstacles in the way of taking the democracy ahead. They are not looking for the way to democracy but to go to power in an undemocratic way."
Criticizing the role of BNP, the ruling party leader said "BNP has no respect for the people's mandate and that's why they are remaining far away from the elections. But they are saying democracy is in exile."
"So their audacity and evil politics did not bring any result in past and also would not bring anything in future," he added.  
BNP has destroyed democratic values and ethics, he said, adding that the party is autocratic in nature whether it is in power or in opposition.  
He said BNP knows that there is no alternative to election for changing of power. Whatever BNP says publicly, it would participate in election, he added.    
"BNP must join the elections for its existence in
    politics and to protect itself from the wrath of supporters-activists," Quader said.
He also said, "Local level BNP men are taking part in Union Pashishad elections in disguise of independent candidates."


