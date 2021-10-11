SC stays HC order clearing way for BFUJ polls on Oct 23

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way for holding election of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) scheduled to be held on October 23.

Chamber judge of the appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan stayed a High Court order that halted the BFUJ elections

following a writ petition.

The apex court, however, asked the writ petitioner to move to the labour court to this effect.

The chamber judge passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by Dip Azad on October 6, a candidate for the post of General Secretary, seeking stay of the HC order that stayed the election on September 28.

Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed and Adv ABM Noor-A-Alam Uzzal appeared for journalist Dip Azad, also the head of news of Nagorik TV.

ABM Noor-A-Alam Uzzal, lawyer of the petitioner, told journalists that there is no bar to holding the BFUJ elections on October 23 following the chamber judge court order.

Earlier, on September 28, the HC stayed for two months the election of BFUJ.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Mohammed Hasan Ferdous former general secretary of Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) challenging the legality of the election of BFUJ on the ground that his name was not included in the voters list of BFUJ.

The HC also issued a ruling asking the BJUJ and CUJ to explain why writ petitioner's name should not be included in the voter list.

Besides, the HC also wanted to know from the Labour Ministry secretary to explain why the inaction of the director and registrar of Trade Unions, Divisional Labour Office in Dhaka to exercise his supervisory authority over BFUJ's election as per the Labour Law, would not be declared illegal.

In the writ petition, Hassan Ferdous said that he is a former general secretary of CUJ and member of the CUJ but his name was dropped from the BFUJ voter list.

He submitted an application to the BFUJ president and the registrar general of the trade union in August and September this year for amending the voter list by including his name, but they are yet to do it.

Therefore, he lost his opportunity to cast voters and had been deprived of submitting his nomination paper, he said.

The election of the BFUJ was scheduled to be held on October 23. The list of candidates contesting the election was released on September 25.

The Election Commission published a draft list of 33 candidates and cancelled one nomination paper.









