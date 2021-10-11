Govt officials asked to submit wealth statement by Dec

Many officials of civil administration are not caring to follow service rules and government instructions properly. Instead, they have been doing whatever they like bypassing the supervising authorities including the Cabinet Division and Public Administration Ministry. Lack of coordination among the officials has been found at different stages of the administration.

According to Cabinet Division and Public Administration Ministry officials, it's mandatory for a Secretary or same status officials to inform the Cabinet Division before leaving country for a foreign tour. But, most of them are not following the provision. In some cases, they don't care to inform the Cabinet Division even after returning home from foreign tour.

Most of the public servants haven't yet submitted their wealth statements to the PA Ministry following the instruction of State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, which was given

in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister.

Some officials are not even giving their service details to the Personal Information Management System (PIMS) database of the PA Ministry for update. Despite having instructions to incorporate a representative of a ministry or division or field level officials to a relevant committee with their prior consent, most ministries and divisions are not following it.

In this situation, the authorities of the Cabinet Division and Public Administration Ministry have been facing huge problems to maintain the works. Most officials, who were included to the committees without their prior approval, are remaining absent in the meetings. As a result, no fruitful results are being yielded without getting their opinions, according to the officials.

Regarding the issues, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told this correspondent that the civil administration is now more disciplined than any other periods. The mindset of the bureaucrats has been changed now due to several initiatives of the government.

The government has been taking immediate actions whenever a complaint of irregularities or corruption or negligence is received. They are being monitored.

Regarding the secretaries foreign tour without information, Farhad Hossain said there is no scope of a secretary or same status officials to go on a foreign tour without informing the Cabinet Division. But, some of the officials are not caring the rules. The Cabinet Division has already issued a circular to follow the rules strictly. It would also be monitored strictly.

About submission of wealth statement, he said the officials and employees will submit their statements to their respective departments. Some are submitting the statements. We have given emphasis to ensure submission of wealth statements within December this year. Necessary steps will be taken after December, if they fail to submit it.

According to the Cabinet Division and Public Administration Ministry sources, most secretaries and senior secretaries have been travelling abroad bypassing the supervising authority Cabinet Division. They don't care to inform about the tours to the Cabinet Division.

In this backdrop, the Cabinet Division has recently issued a circular asking the top bureaucrats to provide their travel details before the foreign tours. They have also been asked to provide a copy of their tours in home or abroad to the division mandatorily as part of protocol.

It's also mandatory to provide necessary information to the PIMS of the PA Ministry about promotion and posting of the officials for updating the database. But, most officials are not providing the details accordingly. In this situation, works of the authorities are being interrupted.

The authorities concerned have been incorporating the officials of ministries, divisions or field level administration like divisional, districts, upazilas and union levels to different committees without consulting or informing them. As a result, they need to attend the meetings regularly leaving their main office tasks. In some cases, they remain absent in the meetings.

As a result, the meetings fail to yield concrete results without the opinion from relevant authorities. It almost wastes important times and monetary involvement of the government.

Following a PA Ministry letter, all ministries and divisions, on June 24 this year, asked its officials and employees to submit wealth statement within September this year. But, most officials failed to provide the statement. Now, the government extended the period till December.









