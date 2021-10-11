EC to be formed thru search body: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that the Election Commission (EC) will be formed through a search committee because there is not enough time to formulate a law for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners.

"The tenure of the current commission would end in February next and the corona pandemic situation is going on. We have

not enough time to formulate the law. So, the next EC will be formed through a search committee," said the law minister while talking with reporters at the Meet the Reporters program organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

DRU President Mursalin Nomani presided over the meeting while it's General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan conducted the program.

The law minister also said that the government is working to stop the misuse of the Digital Security Act (DSA). If any journalist is wrongfully sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA), they will take measures against it.

You can see, nowadays journalists are not arrested in DSA cases. I have told the prosecution that right from now, journalists should not be arrested after the filing of the DSA cases only to harass them. We would take initiatives to stop misuse and abuse through discussion, he said.

Those who are tarnishing the image of the government and the country abroad will be brought under the DSA, the minister said adding that even if they are abroad, they will be considered to have committed crimes in Bangladesh.

Responding to a question on journalists being threatened for covering reports on Rajarbag Darbar Shareef, the minister said if anyone wants to harass a journalist, action will be taken against that person.







