Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC to be formed thru search body: Anisul

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that the Election Commission (EC) will be formed through a search committee because there is not enough time to formulate a law for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners.
"The tenure of the current commission would end in February next and the corona pandemic situation is going on. We have
    not enough time to formulate the law. So, the next EC will be formed through a search committee," said the law minister while talking with reporters at the Meet the Reporters program organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).
DRU President Mursalin Nomani presided over the meeting while it's General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan conducted the program.
The law minister also said that the government is working to stop the misuse of the Digital Security Act (DSA). If any journalist is wrongfully sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA), they will take measures against it.
You can see, nowadays journalists are not arrested in DSA cases. I have told the prosecution that right from now, journalists should not be arrested after the filing of the DSA cases only to harass them. We would take initiatives to stop misuse and abuse through discussion, he said.
Those who are tarnishing the image of the government and the country abroad will be brought under the DSA, the minister said adding that even if they are abroad, they will be considered to have committed crimes in Bangladesh.
Responding to a question on journalists being threatened for covering reports on Rajarbag Darbar Shareef, the minister said if anyone wants to harass a journalist, action will be taken against that person.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban warns US not to ‘destabilise’ govt
Untreated toxic wastes from different dyeing factories find way
RMG workers block highway demanding arrears
Taiwan won’t bow to China pressure, leader says
One confesses to taking part in killing mission
Govt destroys economy: BNP
DU dorms reopen after 18 months
Covid-19: 14 dead, 481 new cases in 24 hrs


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft