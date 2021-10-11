

Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM

"The installation of the RPV in the Rooppur nuke plant is a matter of pride for the country and its people," The Prime Minister said after joining the installation programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"We are going to install another (nuclear) power plant after completion of

the existing one. We will construct it in the southern region. If we are able to build another nuclear power plant, we will no longer face power crisis," Sheikh Hasina said while addressing the installation programme of the RPV of the first ever Power Unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

Describing the long history of the plan, the Prime Minister said a four-tier security measure has been put in place using modern technologies in the RNPP. "Rosatom has ensured us that they will take back the spent fuel and ensure the safety of the plant with the new technology, the Prime Minister said.

"So, there's no chance of any untoward accident to happen in the country's maiden nuclear power plant," she said.

Mentioning the nuclear energy's zero impact on environment, the Prime Minister said, "We should take care of our environment, as well as to continue the pace of development."

RNPP designed and built by the engineering division of Rosatom, State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia, will consist of two such VVER-1200 reactor power units, the life cycle is expected to be 60 years, with the possible extension of service life of another 20 years.

"We have set a target to produce 60,000 MW of electricity by the year of 2041, our country's Constitution has endorsed the idea to bring all of our population under electricity coverage," Sheikh Hasina said.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Director General of Rosatom, State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia Alexey Likhachev and Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan also spoke at the event.

The plant will have two power units with an electrical capacity of 1,200 MW each. Power Grid Company will install new distribution lines from the nuclear power plant, the commissioning of the unit is expected in 2023-24.

The Prime Minister said the government has set a target to make the country a developed one within 2041. Our dream is to celebrate its 100 years of independence.

"That will surely be celebrated by the new generation in a beautiful, developed, prosperous and modern technology knowledge-based country," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has formulated the Delta Plan 2100 so that this country never lags behind and no 'clutch of vultures' falls upon this country ever.

The Prime Minister said the government wants Bangladesh to march forward with its unstoppable development pace.

A video presentation on Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was screened at the programme. The Prime Minister also witnessed the final installation process of RPV.

About security and safety in the plant areas, the Prime Minister said scientists, engineers and for those who are working in the atomic energy sector. "Necessary training has also been arranged to develop skilled manpower to run such a sophisticated and highly technical establishment, she added.

Uranium-235 will be fuelling the RNPP reactors and the cost per unit of power would be cheaper than the other conventional sources like coal. Simply put one gram of U-235 is capable of generating the same electric power that can be generated by burning 3 tonnes of coal or 2.6 tonnes of diesel.

However, India's Credit Line for Bangladesh Covers Nuclear Projects, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced, "A significant part of our third line of credit will go to civil nuclear cooperation. Transmission lines of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be developed by Indian companies under the line of credit. Value of these transmission lines will be worth over US$1 billion."

The total cost of implementing the RNPP is estimated at $12.65 billion. Russia is about to provide $11.38 billion as a loan for the project which is 90 per cent of the total estimated cost of the RNPP.

Till date only 31 countries of the world have nuclear power plants, once installed the RNPP will make Bangladesh the 32nd nation in the world to use atomic power.









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has kicked off the installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) on Sunday to fulfil the long-cherished dream project of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to become the third South Asian country after India and Pakistan to use nuclear energy for power generation."The installation of the RPV in the Rooppur nuke plant is a matter of pride for the country and its people," The Prime Minister said after joining the installation programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban."We are going to install another (nuclear) power plant after completion ofthe existing one. We will construct it in the southern region. If we are able to build another nuclear power plant, we will no longer face power crisis," Sheikh Hasina said while addressing the installation programme of the RPV of the first ever Power Unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.Describing the long history of the plan, the Prime Minister said a four-tier security measure has been put in place using modern technologies in the RNPP. "Rosatom has ensured us that they will take back the spent fuel and ensure the safety of the plant with the new technology, the Prime Minister said."So, there's no chance of any untoward accident to happen in the country's maiden nuclear power plant," she said.Mentioning the nuclear energy's zero impact on environment, the Prime Minister said, "We should take care of our environment, as well as to continue the pace of development."RNPP designed and built by the engineering division of Rosatom, State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia, will consist of two such VVER-1200 reactor power units, the life cycle is expected to be 60 years, with the possible extension of service life of another 20 years."We have set a target to produce 60,000 MW of electricity by the year of 2041, our country's Constitution has endorsed the idea to bring all of our population under electricity coverage," Sheikh Hasina said.Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Director General of Rosatom, State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia Alexey Likhachev and Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan also spoke at the event.The plant will have two power units with an electrical capacity of 1,200 MW each. Power Grid Company will install new distribution lines from the nuclear power plant, the commissioning of the unit is expected in 2023-24.The Prime Minister said the government has set a target to make the country a developed one within 2041. Our dream is to celebrate its 100 years of independence."That will surely be celebrated by the new generation in a beautiful, developed, prosperous and modern technology knowledge-based country," she said.Sheikh Hasina said the government has formulated the Delta Plan 2100 so that this country never lags behind and no 'clutch of vultures' falls upon this country ever.The Prime Minister said the government wants Bangladesh to march forward with its unstoppable development pace.A video presentation on Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was screened at the programme. The Prime Minister also witnessed the final installation process of RPV.About security and safety in the plant areas, the Prime Minister said scientists, engineers and for those who are working in the atomic energy sector. "Necessary training has also been arranged to develop skilled manpower to run such a sophisticated and highly technical establishment, she added.Uranium-235 will be fuelling the RNPP reactors and the cost per unit of power would be cheaper than the other conventional sources like coal. Simply put one gram of U-235 is capable of generating the same electric power that can be generated by burning 3 tonnes of coal or 2.6 tonnes of diesel.However, India's Credit Line for Bangladesh Covers Nuclear Projects, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced, "A significant part of our third line of credit will go to civil nuclear cooperation. Transmission lines of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be developed by Indian companies under the line of credit. Value of these transmission lines will be worth over US$1 billion."The total cost of implementing the RNPP is estimated at $12.65 billion. Russia is about to provide $11.38 billion as a loan for the project which is 90 per cent of the total estimated cost of the RNPP.Till date only 31 countries of the world have nuclear power plants, once installed the RNPP will make Bangladesh the 32nd nation in the world to use atomic power.