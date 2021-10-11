LPG price sees 22pc hike

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of a 12-kg container of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Tk 1,259 from the existing Tk 1,03 a 21.87 per cent rise.

The new price became effective from October 10.

"Following our public hearing, we've reset some of the components in the local value of LPG considering the demands of the private sector operators," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said while announcing the new price of the fuel at the BERC meeting room on Sunday.

From now on, the regulatory body will announce the new LPG price on the 7th of every month in order to make the global market price effective for the local market.

Internationally, the Saudi contract price (CP) witnessed a huge hike as a metric ton of LPG was sold at $797 in October while it was $665 in September, he added. All other members of the BERC were present on the occasion.

In the same ratio, the prices of other quantity containers of LPG will go up while the autogas will be selling at Tk 58.65 instead of the existing rate of Tk 55.27 per litre.

BERC justified the hike saying that it has been done as an overall cost adjustment and a part of enhancement is because of the increase of Saudi CP.

The BERC for the first time fixed the retail-level LPG price on April 12 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order.

In response to the appeal of the private LPG operators, the BERC held a public hearing on September 13.

In the hearing, the private operators raised a number of demands to reconsider the cost in setting the LPG price in the retail market while the consumer right groups were opposing such demands saying that private operators have shown some costs in an "inflated way".

The BERC Chairman said the price of the state-owned LP Gas Company's LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price.

LPG industry insiders said the Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month and it takes 7 to 10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country.





