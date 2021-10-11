PM condoles death of former JU Pro-VC Afsar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Dr Afsar Ahmed, also a prominent playwright and Professor of the JU's Drama and Dramatics Department.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said he will be remembered for his extraordinary contribution to Bangla drama. The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS







