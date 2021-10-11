Raise awareness about using plastic

Dear Sir

Plastic has diversified uses and consumed by a number of sectors worldwide. Plastic waste has gone up from 178 tons per day in 2005 to 646 tons per day in 2020 in Dhaka city alone, according to experts. Bangladesh drowns in 8 lakh tonnes of plastic waste a year.



A 2017 ESDO study shows that most of the used plastic and polythene end up in landfills and water bodies across the country. There is no process to collect or recycle them. Still, in spite of being aware of the detrimental effects of plastic, 61% of the people in the country use polythene bags. There are over 100 factories in different areas of Dhaka. Half of all plastic produced is designed to be used only once. Single-use plastic contains many different chemicals with endocrine disrupting properties, including solvents, UV stabilizers, phthalates, antimicrobials, and industrial additives, according to ESDO. Endocrine disruptors like bisphenol A (BPA) will increase our risk of certain cancers, can cause hormonal issues, and even increase risk of infertility and birth defects. Ingesting plastic can also negatively impact the immune system over time.



It is difficult to stop the use of plastic effective because plastic is cheap. Therefore, we need to make proper recycling management and people should be aware about using plastic.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



