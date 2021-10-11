

Women Nobel laureate in Economics



In all fields of the Nobel Prize, men are commanding than women. In Economics, the gender gap is high, out of 86 economists, only two are women.



Elinor Ostrom: The first woman economist in the world, Elinor Claire Lin Ostrom, an American Political Scientists, received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences award for her distinguished enrichment "analysis of economic governance, especially the commons."



Ostrom recognized eight layout principles of balanced local common-pool resource management. She and her many co-researchers have incurred a comprehensive Social-Ecological Systems (SES) framework. Common-pool resource refers to a stock secured obtainable to all by consumption, and to that approach can be restricted only at a high cost. Fisheries, forests, underwater basins, and irrigation systems are some traditional parts of common-pool resources. These resources are responsive to overuse and turned to tragedies of the commons, which are present when individual and group interests dispute.



Ostrom is well known for being the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Economics at 76 in 2009. She received the prize for exposing the long-held assumption that collectively used natural resources eventually destroyed for the self-interest of each individual. She proved that if communities or groups share natural resources, then, in fact, resources are cared for and nurtured by them, which in turn upgraded economic sustainability. She designated in her book "Governing the Commons: The Evolution of Institutions for Collective Action" that, at notably different orders, collective performance problems can, under some requirements, be succeeded without hierarchical government when associates provide their organizations.



However, these organizations must be assisted by self-enforcing agreements and controlled through strategies that make the preservation of such agreements corresponding with the expected self-interest of participants. Except for altruism, the interaction of interchange, reliability, and trust support cooperation. She always indicated groups or communities that can adequately manage natural resources without turning to government control or private ownership.



Generally, one of the principal purposes of government at the local, state, national, and international levels is to define and control shared resources. She demonstrated that these strategies frequently deal with problems of responsibility and complications of mutual monitoring. Since the world's population surges and necessitates more passage to resources, the issues associated with the commons become more severe. Eventually, this may test the role and practicality of nation-states, pointing to a redefinition of international governance. As resources become more cramped, some support, managing the commons may have neither a professional nor a political clarification. This situation indeed may be a terminal tragedy.



She contended that long-term sustainability needs rules that balance the characteristics of resource systems and users. Large-scale governance systems may expedite such systems, but they could also be detrimental, e.g., colonial authorities did not recognize local resource organizations that had progressed over centuries.



The press announcement from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences noted: "Their empirical research methods now completely control development economics." The Nobel committee concluded: Duflo and their co-authors decided that students developed to learn nothing from additional days at school. Neither did spending on textbooks appear to promote learning, even though the schools in Kenya lacked many necessary facts.



Moreover, in the Indian context, Duflo was dedicated to studying many children who appeared to learn little in results from field tests in Vadodara city. Less than one in five third-grade students could accurately answer first-grade curriculum math test questions. She says experiments are very much the equivalent of clinical cases in medicine. She also announced that she wanted to use the award as a megaphone in her fighting forces to tackle poverty and improving children's education.



Why are women under-represented in Economics? Women are under-represented at all levels of the economics profession. Indeed, among undergraduate students, many are not interested in studying economics and do a PhD. So, at all levels, we have under-representation in Economics, and it is straightforward.



Two things work behind this underrepresentation. The first one is an enigma of climate and culture in the economic field, which is quite competitive and macho and a little touch repugnant to women than to men. And the second thing is a misconception about economics that economics is a category of worthless, or economics only deals with interest rates and growth rates and finance and principle, and many women are not interested in that matter.



Duflo demonstrated to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that her winning prize would be the revelation of many other women to proceed working and many other men to give them the admiration that they justify, like every human being. Economics is one of the most familiar disciplines of study around the world. Ostrom and Duflo are the best examples of women in economics. Women should follow their strategies, start studying economics to build up a career to give the best services to society.

Soma Dhar, PhD student,

Department of Economics,

University of Chittagong









