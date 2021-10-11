

Compulsions to choose a new career



The question may naturally arise as to why I did not opt for the offer made by Dr Kamal Hossain to go for a career in Law. Dr Kamal Hossain's offer made to me on the urging of Professor Abdur Razzak would have provided me money for my studies for Bar-at-Law in London. It would not be however, large enough also to support my family in Dhaka. This would be true even after reemployment of my father on contract.



The choice before the youth of middle-class is often born of compelling circumstances. I knew that the monthly income of a CSP Officer in those days was taka five hundred. That was the highest entry level salary in the government. It was also adequate enough for a comfortable middle-class existence of those days of low prices of commodities. I knew that even from the Civil Service Academy in Lahore, I could continue to write for the 'Concept' and 'Moushum' and continue to earn two to three hundred taka per month.



This would help supplement the maintenance of my family in Dhaka. However, these were things I could not discuss with even close friends. This is why probably many thought that my relatively late decision to appear at the Central Superior Services examination was another example of Sailor's of Ulysses (Odysseus) who defied his order and listened to the maddening songs of the silence!



Preparing for the CSS Examination: My preparations for the CSS examination were basically part-time work. Teaching, writing, participating in social and cultural events continued unhampered. The subjects that I chose such as Political Science and History were part of my regular teaching. Compulsory subjects such as English and Bengali also formed part and parcel of my regular work as writer and analyst. Nevertheless, preparations for Subcontinental History during the ancient medieval and modern times took place in a cooperative mode.



Friend from school days, Masum Ahmed Chowdhury was a student and teacher of History. It was also one of my subsidiary subjects during the BA (Hons) years and was of great interest to me. I still remember the evenings when Masum and I sat in his study and revised our lessons in the History of the Subcontinent. Masum's father a senior and highly respectable government officer was then the Food Secretary of the Government of East Pakistan.



Earlier he was the Commissioner of Dhaka Division and lived in the Commissioner's official residence at 30 Hare Road. It was in the Sixties, red brick spacious Bungalow of the British Colonial times. By a stringed twist of history, that residence was rebuilt as a residence of the Vice-President during the late 1980s in Bangladesh. In 2007-2008 when the military backed Caretaker Government ruled Bangladesh for two years, the building served as the official residence of the Chief Advisor of the Caretaker Government, virtually the Prime Minister.



The Chief Advisor incidentally happens to be former member of the erstwhile CSP, former official of the World Bank and the son-in-law of Mr. Gias Uddin Ahmed. This, however, is later history. In 1966 Mr. Gias Uddin Ahmed as Food Secretary resided in a house in New Eskaton Road. It belonged to another Provincial Secretary Mr. Karim Iqbal.



It was in this house that I spent many evenings with friend Masum studying various subjects especially History of the South Asian Subcontinent. Masum and I were greatly amused and surprised by the contents of a book of History, published by the Pakistan Text Book Board. It had a peculiar perspective of history. It treated the division of the Subcontinent existing from ancient times. Thus, it described the Pala dynasty of Bengal (reigning from the middle of the 8th century for about four hundred years) as an East Pakistani dynasty.



It further said that the most important King of this dynasty Dev Pala conquered all the lands from Bengal to Punjab. This, of course, is history. But what the book of the Pakistani Text Book Board was stunningly amusing for Masum and me, we could not help but laugh when we read in the book, "Thus Dev Pala was the first East Pakistani King to establish a corridor between East and West Pakistan!" I only wish that I had preserved that book for austerity.



Masud's father veteran Civil Servant Mr. Gias Uddin Ahemd was remarkably modest and affectionate human being despite his eminent position, he put on no air and behaved simply with people. He was especially affectionate to the friends of his children. His conduct with us was almost of a senior friend. For some days while Masum and I were preparing for the CSS examination, Masum's mother was away.



Masum's father, Masum and I often had dinner together during these days. I remember that while we were dinning Mr. Gias Uddin Ahmed as usual insisted one serving us. I saw him putting all the items excepting one on my place. This one item he gave to Masum and took himself. I was not only hurt but also curious to know why I was not severed that item. My looks betrayed my feelings and Mr. Gias Uddin Ahmed watched me with care.



Then he said, "this item is chicken but it has an ingredient which people of Sylhet alone find tasty. It is prepared with the special lemon 'Shatkora'. It may taste a little bitter to non-Sylhetis. Do you want to have it?" faced with the challenge, I became resolute to taste the 'forbidden' item. I said, "Yes, I will have it." He then gave me a portion of the Shatkora Chicken and despite it's a little strange taste I enjoyed eating it. I remained thankful to Uncle Gias Uddin Ahemd for introducing this special Sylheti item to me. I have been eating it ever since whenever the opportunity arises.

