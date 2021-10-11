

Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery



It is true that as soon as the pandemic hit hard the world, the education was transitioned to online paradigm. Virtual education was recognized by the teachers in every country as a medium to minimize the loss in education amid uncertain shut down. But the purpose behind taking education online has not benefited the students the same extent as we have expected due to many unavoidable reasons.



Obviously, except some developed countries, coping with the online education trend was relatively new but teachers who are at the centre of enlightening the nation stepped forward to welcome the new trend of teaching and learning. Undeniably, they have rendered a great job to continue education amid the pandemic. They can be considered true fighters for any nation in the time of the Covid-19. Through the pandemic their efforts to keep the learners on track are really admiring.



However, despite all efforts the absence of in-person education has caused educational catastrophe. Countries in the post Covid era are taking strategies to address educational catastrophe. By the time, in-person education across the world has started reopening.



But is it possible to make up for the loss overnight after reopening schools? Obviously, teachers have enormous responsibilities to ensure education recovery. Whether it is online or onsite education teachers play the key role to save the country's education and the generations.



Like other countries the education in Bangladesh went online during the pandemic. But the outcome of online education was quite limited as it failed to address inclusive education. Studies reveal that more than fifty percent students had no access to virtual education due to many reasons. Digital divide was more pervasive amid the learners. Besides, pandemic has caused inequality not only amid the learners but also the teachers.



Throughout the pandemic media sources have exposed how teachers of the private institutions were hit hard. Due to school closure they had barely earning to maintain their families. Even many teachers were compelled to change their profession as they had to undergo huge financial difficulties.



It is true that people are involved in teaching with getting no ambitious life, rather they are motivated to serve the nation. But they deserve the basic privileges to lead their livelihoods. When we see that teachers undergo difficulties to meet their necessities in life, how can they be able to contribute to serving the nation?



In the country education at school and college levels has reopened and universities have started takings exams and admission tests. Educational institutions seem livable with the steps of students.New hopes grow up in the educational arena. But it is tough to mitigate the long crisis in the education sector unless effective strategies are adopted by the state.



However, the state hardly does anything effective unless our teachers are ready to take the challenges for education recovery. The question is pertinent to raise that how far our teachers are prepared to address the loss of education? Have they been equipped with skills and strategies required to meet up educational catastrophe? Time has come to ponder over the issue.

Amid the long shut down of in-person education, school dropout is supposed to increase many times as many children hardly see the opportunity to return schools. Many male children have engaged themselves in doing part time works to help their poor parents resulting in increasing the child labor.

Not only that, child marriages have increased drastically. These things are ultimately contributing to school dropout. Save the Children reports that almost 10 million children across the world may never return to school after the pandemic.



So it is apparent that post pandemic education is going to be more challenging and that's why the expectation from the teachers is much more in saving the generation from education catastrophe. Again if the teachers are not well equipped with skills and strategies to tackle the catastrophe, the nation will ultimately lag behind. With considering this, there is no alternative to unlock teachers' potentials that will help the nation come out of education catastrophe caused by the pandemic.



This year world teachers' day is being celebrated with the theme "Teachersat the Heart of Education Recovery". In the arena of global education they are considered the key to accelerating progress towards inclusive, equitable and quality education for every learner, in every circumstance.



The international organizations working to boost up global education have emphasized on equipping teachers with outstanding qualities and empowering them with the training, professional development, support and working conditions. They also state that effective policies and innovative practices should be addressed to support teachers for successful recovery of the Covid-induced education.



Obviously, we find no alternative to build resilience and reimagine education to address the post Covid challenges. It is time to enhance the teachers to address the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) of inclusive and equitable education. To mitigate the challenges in the global education in the post pandemic era UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank launched a joint mission - Mission: Recovering Education in 2021. The focus of the mission is to support teachers, enable all learners to return to school and to catch up on learning.



However, the UN organizations can never address the challenges ongoing in the education arena unless the countries individually come forward to take initiatives based on the instructions of the UN body. Every country must adopt policies to enhance the teachers to combat the education catastrophe. If any country fails to unlock teachers' innovations, it will be detached from the global competitive race of education and the possibilities of the nation will be disrupted. So, let's step out to build ingenious teachers to ensure sustainable education mitigating the challenges ineducation.



The writer is a teacher at the Prime University and a research scholar at IBS









