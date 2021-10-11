Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Financial support given to 294 mandaps in Pabna

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Our Correspondent:

Pabna Zila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal, as chief guest, handed over Tk 5.88 lakh to the presidents and general secretaries of 294 puja mandaps at a programme in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

Pabna Zila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal, as chief guest, handed over Tk 5.88 lakh to the presidents and general secretaries of 294 puja mandaps at a programme in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

PABNA, Oct 10: Initiated by district council, financial assistance was provided  for making puja mandap in the district.
Certified by the District Puja Celebration Committee, a total of Tk 5.88 lakh has been given to 294 puja mandaps on Saturday.
 Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal, chairman of Pabna Zila Parishad has distributed the money among presidents and general secretaries (GSs) of puja mandaps as chief guest.
Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Kazi Atiur Rahman, President of Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad Sree Chandan Kumar Chakraborty, Panel Chairman (Pabna Zila Parishad) Bijoy Bhushan Roy, GS of Hindu Buddhist Christian Okya  Parishad Shri Binoy Jyoti Kund, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad  Badal Kumar Ghosh, Zila Parishad GS  Anil Kumar Saha, Writing and Publication Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad ( Pabna District Committee) Prabhas Chandra Bhadra, President of Pabna Sadar Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad and other presidents and GSs all Puja Mandap of Pabna District were presented.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Financial support given to 294 mandaps in Pabna
Seven killed in road mishaps in 7 dists
Those who spread propaganda through social media to be punished: Home Boss
Three minors among four drown in three districts
Four die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal
A view-exchange meeting was held between Chattogram Divisional Commissioner
58 fishermen arrested in 3 dists for catching hilsa
Five electrocuted in 5 dists


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft