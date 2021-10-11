Financial support given to 294 mandaps in Pabna



Pabna Zila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal, as chief guest, handed over Tk 5.88 lakh to the presidents and general secretaries of 294 puja mandaps at a programme in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

Certified by the District Puja Celebration Committee, a total of Tk 5.88 lakh has been given to 294 puja mandaps on Saturday.

Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal, chairman of Pabna Zila Parishad has distributed the money among presidents and general secretaries (GSs) of puja mandaps as chief guest.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Kazi Atiur Rahman, President of Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad Sree Chandan Kumar Chakraborty, Panel Chairman (Pabna Zila Parishad) Bijoy Bhushan Roy, GS of Hindu Buddhist Christian Okya Parishad Shri Binoy Jyoti Kund, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Badal Kumar Ghosh, Zila Parishad GS Anil Kumar Saha, Writing and Publication Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad ( Pabna District Committee) Prabhas Chandra Bhadra, President of Pabna Sadar Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad and other presidents and GSs all Puja Mandap of Pabna District were presented.