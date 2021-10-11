Seven killed in road mishaps in 7 dists

Seven people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in seven districts- Gazipur, Sirajganj, Thakurgaon, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram, Laxmipur and Barishal, in four days.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A young man was killed when a goods-laden truck rammed his motorcycle on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Billal, son of late Iman Ali, hailed from Gouripur Upazila of Mymensingh.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mauna Highway Police Station (PS) Hadiul Islam said Billal was heading towards Dhaka from Gouripur riding by a motorcycle in the morning.

At that time, a goods-laden truck rammed the motorcycle in Gargaria area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tajuddin Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police are trying to identify the truck and arrest its driver, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 36, son of Mohammad Hossain, a resident of Saidabad Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West PS Mosaddek Hossain said a passenger-laden bus of 'Desh Travel' hit Belal Hossain in Golchattar area adjacent to Bangabandhu Bridge West at around 2pm while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the bus but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The identity of the deceased could be known immediately.

Police sources said a microbus hit a bicycle on the on Thakurgaon-Dinajpur Highway in the evening, leaving its rider seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it to the hospital morgue.

Police said they are trying to find out the details of the deceased till filing the report on Saturday afternoon.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Safayet Ullah, 10, son of Zahid Mia of Chamakpur Dakshinpara Village in Baniachang Upazila of Habiganj District. He was a student of Tokipura Qawmi Islamia Madrasa in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi.

Police and local sources said students of Tokipura Qawmi Islamia Madrasa were going to home riding by a bus at noon.

The students took a break for performing jum'a prayer at a mosque at Budhanti Bus Stand in the upazila.

However, a bus hit Safayet on the Dhaka-Sylhet at around 2pm while he was crossing the road after performing jum'a prayer, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Brahmanbaria 250-bed General Hospital, where on-duty physician Abdullah Al-Mamun declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police are trying to identify the killer bus and arrest its driver.

Khantihata Highway PS OC Shahjalal Alam confirmed the incident.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Motiar Rahman, 40, son of Asim Uddin, a resident of Jhograchar Village under Dantbhanga Union in the upazila. He was the helper of a tractor

Local sources said Motiar along A Rahim, driver of the tractor, was going to bring sand from the bank of the Halhalia River in Ambaria area in the morning.

However, Matiar fell from the running tractor in Jhograchar area on the Dhaka-Rowmari Highway at around 9am and crushed under the wheels of the vehicle, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Rowmari PS OC (Investigation) Abu Sayeed confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shafiq Hossain, 25, son of Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Azadnagar Village in Ramgati Upazila of the district. He was a brick kiln worker by profession.

Local sources said a goods-laden truck hit Shafiq in Charbasu area under Charkadira Union in the evening while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A woman was killed in a road accident in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rina Begum, 40, wife of Salam Hawlader, a resident of Lutfar Rahman Road area in the city.

Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit the woman in Nathullabad Central Bus Terminal area at night while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

