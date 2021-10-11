Those who spread propaganda through social media to be punished: Home Boss



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurating the newly-built building of Juri Thana on Saturday. photo: observer

"We've already sought necessary cooperation from the social media like Facebook and YouTube against the spreading of propaganda," he also said.

The Home Minister said this to the journalists after inaugurating the newly-built building of Juri Police Station in the district on Saturday morning.

With Superintend of Moulvibazar Police Mohammad Zakaria in the chair, the function was attended by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahabuddin Ahmed, Moulvibazar-Rajnagar-3 constituency's lawmaker Nesar Ahmed and Syeda Zohra Alauddin, MP, from the reserved seats for women, as special guests.

Sylhet Range DIG Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Police Commissioner Nisharul Arif, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, Zila Parishad Chairman Misbahur Rahman and Juri Upazila Parishad Chairman MA Moyeed Faruque, among others, were also present at the programme.

Home Minister Kamal said, many Bangladeshis living abroad use social media to criticise the government. It often makes the government embarrassed. The ruling party leaders also expressed their resentment over the matter.

At the function at Jatiya Press Club on Thursday, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murad Hasan also warned the journalists about the expatriates who have resorted to spreading propaganda against the government.







