Three minors among four drown in three districts

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Laxmipur and Pabna, on Saturday.

BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Riya, 6, daughter of Abdur Raham, and Jahedul, 5, son of Jashim, residents of Dakshin Ilisha Village in the upazila. Both of them were the students of Ilisha Government Primary School.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Fakrul Alam said they slipped into a pond nearby their house at one stage of playing in the afternoon, and went missing there.

Later, their family members found them floating on water and rescued them from the pond.

They took the children to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP chairman added.

Sub-Inspector of Ilisha Police Outpost Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Araf, 2, son of Mamunur Rashid, a resident of Charjangalia Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Araf fell in a pond nearby the house while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Hazirhat UP Chairman Md Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A young man drowned in the Padma River after being chased by the night watchmen of Rooppur Power Plant Project in Ishwardi Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rony, 33, a resident of Char Rooppur Bahirchar Village in the upazila.

According to the watchmen, they chased two young people while attempting to theft iron rod from the project area at early hours. Rony and his associate jumped into the river at that time.

Though Rony's associate managed to swim ashore but he could not, they added.

Later, employees of the project spotted the body in the morning on their way to the power plant.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Asaduzzaman Asad said filing of a case is underway in this connection.







