Four die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal

Four more people died of the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal cities in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, each was from Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 84 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of the coronavirus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

A total of 1,409 patients have, so far, died at the corona ward of SBMCH.

However, six more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

Currently, some 31 patients are undergoing treatment at the SBMCH till Saturday morning.









