A view-exchange meeting was held between Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan, NDC, and the beneficiaries of the Ashrayan Prakalpa in Daudkandi Upazila of Cumilla on Sunday. Cumilla DC Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Daudkandi UNO Kamrul Islam Khan and Upazila Parishad Chairman Major (Rtd) Mohammad Ali Sumon were also present at the programme. Later on the Divisional Commissioner inaugurated Golaperchar Mujibbarsho Village Primary School. photo: observer