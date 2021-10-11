Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

58 fishermen arrested in 3 dists for catching hilsa

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondents

A total of 58 fishermen have been arrested for catching hilsa amid the ongoing fishing ban in three districts- Patuakhali, Madaripur and Patuakhali, in three days.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Four fishermen were arrested for catching hilsa in the Tentulia River in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The arrested fishermen are: Abul Khayer, 40, son of Abul Kalam Fakir, Tariqul Mridha, 22, son of late Kalu Mridha, Sohel Shikder, 25, son of Abul Kalam Shikder, and Farhad Hossain, 25, son of Khorshed Alam. All of them are residents of Katakhali Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
A team of the law enforcers led by Dashmina Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Anisur Rahman conducted a drive in the river in Katakhali area at around 6:30am and arrested them red-hand while catching hilsa violating the government ban.
Naval Police also seized a fishing boat and 900 meters of current net from their possessions during the drive.
After filing of a case with Dashmina Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court.  
Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the      matter.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A total of 35 people including three women have been arrested on charge of catching hilsa in the Padma River in Shibchar Upazila of the district defying the government ban on fishing.
A team of Upazila Fisheries Department along with police conducted separate drives in the Padma River in the upazila from Friday night till Saturday noon, and arrested them.  
The law enforcers also seized about 30,000 meters of current net and 20kg of hilsa during the drives.
Later, a mobile court on Saturday evening sentenced 32 men to one year in jail for violating the government ban on fishing.
The mobile court also fined three women Tk 25,000 each for buying hilsa.
However, the seized nets had been burnt and fishes were distributed among different orphanages in the upazila.
Dashmina Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate M Raqibul Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A total 22 fishermen have been arrested for catching hilsa in Bauphal Upazila of the district despite the ban.
From Friday night to Saturday morning the naval police conducted raids at different points in the Tentulia River and arrested them. The fishermen are residents of different areas of Bauphal Upazila of the district and Bhola.
Gias Uddin, SI of Kalaiya Naval Police Outpost in Bauphal, said 22 people had been arrested for illegally catching hilsa.
The law enforcers also seized 10,000 meters of net, 5 fishing boats and 80kg of hilsa during the drives.
A case was filed against 10 fishermen and 12 of them were released in the custody of their guardians because they are minors by age, the SI added.
Upazila Fisheries Officer Mahbub Alam Talukder said the seized nets had been burnt and the fishes were distributed among the orphans in three local Hafezia Madrasa of the upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Financial support given to 294 mandaps in Pabna
Seven killed in road mishaps in 7 dists
Those who spread propaganda through social media to be punished: Home Boss
Three minors among four drown in three districts
Four die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal
A view-exchange meeting was held between Chattogram Divisional Commissioner
58 fishermen arrested in 3 dists for catching hilsa
Five electrocuted in 5 dists


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft