58 fishermen arrested in 3 dists for catching hilsa

A total of 58 fishermen have been arrested for catching hilsa amid the ongoing fishing ban in three districts- Patuakhali, Madaripur and Patuakhali, in three days.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Four fishermen were arrested for catching hilsa in the Tentulia River in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested fishermen are: Abul Khayer, 40, son of Abul Kalam Fakir, Tariqul Mridha, 22, son of late Kalu Mridha, Sohel Shikder, 25, son of Abul Kalam Shikder, and Farhad Hossain, 25, son of Khorshed Alam. All of them are residents of Katakhali Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

A team of the law enforcers led by Dashmina Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Anisur Rahman conducted a drive in the river in Katakhali area at around 6:30am and arrested them red-hand while catching hilsa violating the government ban.

Naval Police also seized a fishing boat and 900 meters of current net from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case with Dashmina Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A total of 35 people including three women have been arrested on charge of catching hilsa in the Padma River in Shibchar Upazila of the district defying the government ban on fishing.

A team of Upazila Fisheries Department along with police conducted separate drives in the Padma River in the upazila from Friday night till Saturday noon, and arrested them.

The law enforcers also seized about 30,000 meters of current net and 20kg of hilsa during the drives.

Later, a mobile court on Saturday evening sentenced 32 men to one year in jail for violating the government ban on fishing.

The mobile court also fined three women Tk 25,000 each for buying hilsa.

However, the seized nets had been burnt and fishes were distributed among different orphanages in the upazila.

Dashmina Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate M Raqibul Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A total 22 fishermen have been arrested for catching hilsa in Bauphal Upazila of the district despite the ban.

From Friday night to Saturday morning the naval police conducted raids at different points in the Tentulia River and arrested them. The fishermen are residents of different areas of Bauphal Upazila of the district and Bhola.

Gias Uddin, SI of Kalaiya Naval Police Outpost in Bauphal, said 22 people had been arrested for illegally catching hilsa.

The law enforcers also seized 10,000 meters of net, 5 fishing boats and 80kg of hilsa during the drives.

A case was filed against 10 fishermen and 12 of them were released in the custody of their guardians because they are minors by age, the SI added.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Mahbub Alam Talukder said the seized nets had been burnt and the fishes were distributed among the orphans in three local Hafezia Madrasa of the upazila.









