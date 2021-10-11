Five electrocuted in 5 dists

Five people including two minor children and an elderly man were electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Chapainawabganj, Khulna, Mymensingh, Cox's Bazar and Noakhali, in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An indigenous child has been electrocuted in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Srishti Khalko, 11. She was the daughter of Babul Khalko, a resident of Bosanil Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das said the child came in contact with a torn wire of the switchboard while plugging in an electric fan at a room in the house, which left her dead on the spot.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A farmer was electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Rabiul Mahmud, 45, son of Basko Mahmud, was a resident of Kanchanpur Village under Maguraghona Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rabiul came in contact with live electricity at a field in the area at around 10pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MYMENSINGH: A farmer was electrocuted in Fulpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Emdadul Haque, 45, son of Fazlul Haque, wasa a resident of Baruai Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Emdadul Haque came in contact with live electricity at around 10am while he was switching on an electric pump to irrigate his cropland nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

Injured Emdadul was rushed to Fulpur Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.

Fulpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor girl was electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jui Moni, 5, daughter of Md Jalal Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Mehernama Saikat Para Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Jui Moni came in contact with a live electric wire at around 7:30pm while she was playing in the house, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Pekua Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Local Union Parishad Member Mohammad Ridwan confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: An elderly man was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Md Shafiqul Islam, 80, son of late Sujjat Ali, was a resident of Basantapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shafiqul came in contact with live electricity at around 9am while he was switching on an electric motor in the house, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Sonaimuri Al Hadi Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Superintend of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.









