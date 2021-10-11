Cooperation from all sought to ensure crime-free society

KHULNA, Oct 10: A meeting on law and order for the month of October was held on Sunday in the conference room of the deputy commissioner office with DC Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mahbub Hasan said everybody should come forward to prevent drug abuse and all social curse to ensure crime-free society.

Turning talent and physically healthy youth will get opportunity to join police constable positions, he said, adding that cops recruitment will be held fairly.

Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad said, any corona death has been reported in Khulna in the last eight days and currently a total of 41 coronavirus patients (Covid-19) were admitted at Khulna medical College Hospital (KMCH).

A total of 11, 7,746 people has been registered to take inoculation. Of them, at least 2, 50,000 are waiting to take inoculation, he said, adding that there is no scarcity of vaccine.

Chief Petty Officer of Coast Guard Depon Voumik said hilsa fish preservation operation is ongoing through 12 outpost stations, and speed boat patrolling will continue at Durga idol immersion spot.

Khulna deputy commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder said, youth are being misguided through drug abuse and internet using.

The DC urged law-enforcement agencies to perform duties with utmost sincerity during the Durga Puja and Union Parishad election. He also requested devotees to visit Puja Mandap abiding by health guidelines.









