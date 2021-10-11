Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Law And Order Meeting Held In Khulna

Cooperation from all sought to ensure crime-free society

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 10: A meeting on law and order for the month of October was held on Sunday in the conference room of the deputy commissioner office with DC Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.
Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mahbub Hasan said everybody should come forward to prevent drug abuse and all social curse to ensure crime-free society.
Turning talent and physically healthy youth will get opportunity to join police constable positions, he said, adding that cops recruitment will be held fairly.
Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad said, any corona death has been reported in Khulna in the last eight days and currently a total of 41 coronavirus patients (Covid-19) were admitted at Khulna medical College Hospital (KMCH).
A total of 11, 7,746 people has been registered to take inoculation. Of them, at least 2, 50,000 are waiting to take inoculation, he said, adding that there is no scarcity of vaccine.
Chief Petty Officer of Coast Guard Depon Voumik said hilsa fish preservation operation is ongoing through 12 outpost stations, and speed boat patrolling will continue at Durga idol immersion spot.
Khulna deputy commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder said, youth are being misguided through drug abuse and internet using.
The DC urged law-enforcement agencies to perform duties with utmost sincerity during the Durga Puja and Union Parishad election. He also requested devotees to visit Puja Mandap abiding by health guidelines.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Financial support given to 294 mandaps in Pabna
Seven killed in road mishaps in 7 dists
Those who spread propaganda through social media to be punished: Home Boss
Three minors among four drown in three districts
Four die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal
A view-exchange meeting was held between Chattogram Divisional Commissioner
58 fishermen arrested in 3 dists for catching hilsa
Five electrocuted in 5 dists


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft