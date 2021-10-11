Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Khashoggi fiancée hits out at Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

LONDON, OCT 10: The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday criticised the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium, accusing the English Premier League football club of only thinking of money.
Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi when he was killed in 2018 inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, said the £300 million ($408 million) takeover deal was "heartbreaking" for her and she was "very disappointed".
"It seems like they (Newcastle fans) don't care about what happened to Jamal, they just care about the financial future," Cengiz told BBC radio.
"I want to remind them that there is something more important than money, that there is something more important than the financial situation of this club.
"You should send the message to them that they cannot buy any English team because of this crime -- it is the clear message that every English person should send them."
Western intelligence agencies accuse Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of authorising the murder of the Washington Post contributor, who was a US resident.
Bin Salman also heads the Gulf kingdom's Public Investment Fund, which was the driving force behind the Newcastle deal.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khashoggi fiancée hits out at Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United
Senegal move closer to winning World Cup group
Former Man Utd star Pallister fears dementia
Ronaldo scores on European record 181st inte’l appearance
Raducanu loses opening match at Indian Wells
US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Emphasize on to churn out talented cricketers from age level


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft