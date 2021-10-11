Khashoggi fiancée hits out at Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United

LONDON, OCT 10: The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday criticised the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium, accusing the English Premier League football club of only thinking of money.

Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi when he was killed in 2018 inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, said the £300 million ($408 million) takeover deal was "heartbreaking" for her and she was "very disappointed".

"It seems like they (Newcastle fans) don't care about what happened to Jamal, they just care about the financial future," Cengiz told BBC radio.

"I want to remind them that there is something more important than money, that there is something more important than the financial situation of this club.

"You should send the message to them that they cannot buy any English team because of this crime -- it is the clear message that every English person should send them."

Western intelligence agencies accuse Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of authorising the murder of the Washington Post contributor, who was a US resident.

Bin Salman also heads the Gulf kingdom's Public Investment Fund, which was the driving force behind the Newcastle deal. -AFP