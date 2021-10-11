Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Raducanu loses opening match at Indian Wells

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain serves against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in their second round match on Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. photo: AFP

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain serves against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in their second round match on Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. photo: AFP

INDIAN WELLS, OCT 10: Emma Raducanu crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament in the second round on Friday, losing 6-2, 6-4 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her first match since her stunning US Open triumph in September.
On September 11, the British 18-year-old shocked the tennis world at Flushing Meadows by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.
But on Friday, she looked rusty in her first match since that win.
Raducanu won the first game of the opening set, but it was all Sasnovich after that in the first career meeting between the two.
"There is going to be disappointment after any loss," Raducanu said.
"Going into the match I didn't put any pressure on myself because in my mind I am so inexperienced. I am 18 years old. I need to cut myself some slack.
"You could tell she was more experienced than me and she went out there and executed her game plan better than I did."
The unseeded Sasnovich won three straight points to reach 40-0 in the final game, then clinched the match when Raducanu hit a backhand long.
The Belarusian blasted one ace and won 67 percent of her first-serve points, taking advantage of Raducanu's soft second serve and inability to hit winners on easy shots.
"I really enjoy playing here," said Sasnovich. "Emma just won the US Open and I lost there in the first round. So it was a little bit different."
Sasnovich moves on to the third round where she will face 11th seeded Simona Halep.
Sasnovich won the first set easily, accomplishing something that no one at the US Open had been able to do -- Raducanu claimed the title without dropping a set, having won 10 straight matches in Queens.
Sasnovich clinched the first set with a high lob from the baseline after Raducanu botched on an easy volley at the net that she hit directly back to her opponent.
Serving in the set's final game, Sasnovich took a 40-30 lead with an ace down the middle.
Raducanu hit a backhand winner to level it 40-40 but another unforced forehand error by Raducanu made it advantage Sasnovich.
"I am glad what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson," Raducanu said. "She's got more experience than me. She has been 4-2 down hundreds of times.
"It is my third WTA tournament this year. Just got to not rush it and get my head back to the drawing board."
The Brit had four double faults and won just five points on her second serve.
Before Raducanu's unexpected elimination, the rest of the title contenders in the deserted Indian Wells gained wins without much trouble.
Young Canadian Leylah Fernandez, a surprise runner-up at the last US Open, beat France's Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-3.
Fernandez, who has an Ecuadorian father and is ranked 28th in the WTA, will play the next round against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 13th.
In other women's matches, Halep routed Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 and second-seeded Iga Swiatek, of Poland, crushed Petra Martic 6-1, 6-3.
In the men's draw, Andy Murray breezed past France's Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2.
The 34-year-old Scot will now meet 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who also shone at the last US Open.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khashoggi fiancée hits out at Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United
Senegal move closer to winning World Cup group
Former Man Utd star Pallister fears dementia
Ronaldo scores on European record 181st inte’l appearance
Raducanu loses opening match at Indian Wells
US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Emphasize on to churn out talented cricketers from age level


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft