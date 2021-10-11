Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. photo: AFP

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES, OCT 10: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a smooth return to ATP action Saturday, downing American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells.
The second-ranked Russian -- the top men's seed in the combined WTA and ATP Masters hard court tournament -- played his first ATP match since capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows -- where he denied Novak Djokovic a rare calendar Grand Slam sweep.
Since then, Medvedev helped Team Europe beat Team World at the Laver Cup, and kept things rolling with a convincing win over 57th-ranked McDonald.
Medvedev didn't face a break point, and converted three of his seven break chances against the American to wrap things up in 72 minutes.
"I'm actually really pleased, because usually I haven't played well in Indian Wells and I haven't been playing that well in practices before (the tournament)," said Medvedev, who was 3-3 in prior appearances in the California desert.
"Mackenzie is a really strong opponent, he can put pressure on everybody," he added. "I'm happy to be through quite fast."
Medvedev booked a third-round meeting with Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who pulled off a 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 winner over American Marcos Giron.
Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev also advanced, beating Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-4.
Women's top seed Karolina Pliskova eased into the third round as fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was toppled by Ajla Tomljanovic.
Pliskova, ranked third in the world, needed 80 minutes to get past 23-year-old Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2.
Pliskova fired six aces to take her WTA-leading tally to 387 for the season, converting five of six break chances against Frech.
It was the 106th-ranked Frech who grabbed the first break of the match, taking a 4-3 lead in the opening set.
But Pliskova promptly broke back, and leading 6-5, the Czech gave herself a set point with a backhand winner before Frech fired into the net.
Pliskova powered to a 5-1 lead in the second set and, after dropping her serve while serving for the match, broke Frech for the fifth time to claim the win.
Spain's Muguruza, meanwhile, was bundled out 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by Australia's Tomljanovic, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon earlier this year.
Muguruza appeared to have turned things around when she pocketed the second set to level the match -- aided by a rise in errors from the Aussie.
But Tomljanovic regrouped, breaking Muguruza in the opening game of the third.
Muguruza pulled the break back to knot the set at 3-3, only to drop her serve again, and Tomljanovic finished it off with a final service break.
Bianca Andreescu launched her defense of the title she won in 2019 -- the most recent edition of the tournament -- with a hard-fought 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-2 victory over American Alison Riske.
"It felt great being back here," Andreescu told the crowd of returning to the site of her breakthrough WTA win, which launched her on a stellar 2019 season that included a US Open victory.
"I felt all the emotions of being on this court again," added the Canadian, who has battled injuries since her breakout campaign.
In other women's matches, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, the third seed, beat Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khashoggi fiancée hits out at Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United
Senegal move closer to winning World Cup group
Former Man Utd star Pallister fears dementia
Ronaldo scores on European record 181st inte’l appearance
Raducanu loses opening match at Indian Wells
US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Emphasize on to churn out talented cricketers from age level


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft