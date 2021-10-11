

Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

Namibia



Namibia are the dark horses in Group-A of the qualifier round, will engage with Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Ireland.



Squad: : Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France



Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita





Matches of Namibia:

18 Oct - v SL

20 Oct - v NED

22 Oct - v IRE







Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

England



England are one of the strong contenders of the trophy will play in Group-1 in the Super 12 round. They will face current champions West Indies, top favourite Australia, South Africa and two more teams from qualifier round.



Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley



Matches of England:

23 Oct - v WI

27 Oct - v B2

30 Oct - v AUS

1 Nov - v A1

6 Nov - v SA











