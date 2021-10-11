Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

Qualifier
Namibia

Namibia are the dark horses in Group-A of the qualifier round, will engage with Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Squad: : Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita


Matches of Namibia:
18 Oct - v SL
20 Oct - v NED
22 Oct - v IRE



Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

Super 12
England

England are one of the strong contenders of the trophy will play in Group-1 in the Super 12 round. They will face current champions West Indies, top favourite Australia, South Africa and two more teams from qualifier round.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

Matches of England:
23 Oct - v WI
27 Oct - v B2
30 Oct - v AUS
1 Nov - v A1
6 Nov - v SA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khashoggi fiancée hits out at Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United
Senegal move closer to winning World Cup group
Former Man Utd star Pallister fears dementia
Ronaldo scores on European record 181st inte’l appearance
Raducanu loses opening match at Indian Wells
US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Emphasize on to churn out talented cricketers from age level


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft