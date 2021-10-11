Mohutasin, Ramhim through main draw



Bangladesh men's national Table Tennis player Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy (R) and Ramhim Lian Bawm (L) with Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation vice-president Khandakar Hasan Munir (M) at the 2021 World Table Tennis Youth Contender, Muscat in Oman. photo: BTF

Due to their brilliant performances, these two young players had the honour of representing the country for the first time in the main draw.

Earlier in the 2021 Asian TT Championship event in Doha, Qatar, Bangladesh ranked 20th among the 41 participating countries.

In the boys' singles group round of WTT Youth Contender, Muscat event, Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy made history beating strong opponent Gamage Thisum from Sri Lanka by 3-0 and Saudi Arabia player Alzahrani Abdullah by 3-1. With four points from the two wins, this Bangladesh player had led the group table.

On the other hand, Ramhim Lian Bawm suffered a 0-3 defeat to Lanka player Silva Pitiyage in the first match but recovered in the second match with style where he defeated Indian opponent Pradhivadhi Bhayankaram Abhinandh by 3-2. With that, he too went through the main draw.

Such good results brought joy among the sports fans in the country. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel congratulated the boys on their success in playing the main draw.



