England name strong squad for Ashes tour after quarantine fears

LONDON, OCT 10: England were able to name their strongest available squad for the Ashes tour to Australia on Sunday as their stars committed to the trip after coronavirus quarantine fears.

The Ashes tour had been the subject of tense negotiations after England's players and their families expressed concerns over tough Covid quarantine restrictions in Australia.

England Test captain Joe Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler both hinted they might not travel if their fears were not eased.

But following a breakthrough in talks with Cricket Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday said they had given "conditional approval" for the tour to go ahead. Both Root and Buttler were named in the 17-man squad for the tour and there were no Covid opt-outs, with Essex batsman Dan Lawrence the most eye-catching selection.

"A tour of Australia is the pinnacle as an England Test cricketer. I'm delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour," England head coach Chris Silverwood said.

Veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad head up the seam bowling for what may well be their Ashes swansongs, with support from fellow pacemen Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson. -AFP









