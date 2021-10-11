

Rubel added in Tigers' squad

Rubel was named as reserve player in the preliminary squad announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on September 9. Leggy Aminul Islam Biplob was also travelled with the team as a reserve player, who is going to return home since he is not considered for the final squad.

The BCB National Selection Panel on Saturday has confirmed the inclusion of fast bowler Rubel Hossain in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, says a BCB official media release.

Hossain had travelled to Oman for the T20 squad's training camp as a stand-by and will now remain with the side for the tournament as an additional squad member. He has appeared in 28 T20 internationals for Bangladesh.

In the primary squad Bangladesh named eight players, who don't have experience of playing in a World Cup. Rubel's inclusion therefore, added experience in the tent.

Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shamim Hossain are going to play on the global T20 saga for the first time although Liton and Saifuddin had played ODI World Cup. Nurul Hasan Shohan was a part of Bangladesh T20 World Cup team but yet to make a WC debut.

Beside Rubel, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are the three Tigers, who have taken part in all the T20 World Cups for Bangladesh. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed have experience of playing in 20-over a side World Cup.

Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.

Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.

Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12 round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if they manage to be qualified as group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.

Bangladesh final squad:

Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain.







