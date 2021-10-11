Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pori Moni granted permanent bail

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Court Correspondent

Pori Moni granted permanent bail

Pori Moni granted permanent bail

A Dhaka Court on Sunday granted permanent bail to film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder passed the bail order after Pori Moni appeared before the court, seeking bail in the case.
The court also accepted the charge sheet against her and two others.
Opposing Pori Moni's bail, Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told the court that Pori Moni dishonoured the court as she did not appear before the court on time.
The court expressed dissatisfaction as she appeared before the court one and a half hours after the scheduled time.
On August 31, Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court granted her bail till submission of the police report.
On October 4, CID Inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the charge sheet against Pori Moni and two other - Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.
As the investigation report was submitted, her bail period expired. So, Pori Moni surrendered before it and sought bail in the case, the lawyer added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni granted permanent bail
Durga Puja begins today with Maha Shasthi
Journalist Rafiqul Haque  no more
Dilip Das assisted by his son Shankar Das is engaged
Father of Pakistan’s N-bomb Qadeer Khan dies at 85
3 dead,  211 hospitalized in 24 hrs with dengue
Consultant for 3rd Karnaphuli Railway Bridge appointed
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft