

Pori Moni granted permanent bail

Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder passed the bail order after Pori Moni appeared before the court, seeking bail in the case.

The court also accepted the charge sheet against her and two others.

Opposing Pori Moni's bail, Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told the court that Pori Moni dishonoured the court as she did not appear before the court on time.

The court expressed dissatisfaction as she appeared before the court one and a half hours after the scheduled time.

On August 31, Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court granted her bail till submission of the police report.

On October 4, CID Inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the charge sheet against Pori Moni and two other - Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.

