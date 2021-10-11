Durga Puja begins today with Maha Shasthi

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, begins today with holding Maha Shasthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines.

The five-day long Durga Puja celebration begins with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on that day and it will end on October 15 with the immersion of the idols.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Sunday said all security arrangements had been made on the occasion of Durga Puja, the main religious festival of the Hindu community.

He said this while talking to reporters after inspecting the overall security arrangements at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital on the eve of the Durga Puja.

Law enforcers are alert centering the Durga Puja as militants are active online, he added.

"We are not seeing too much risk ahead of Durga Puja festivities but not dismissing concerns either," he said.

The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga happened yesterday ahead of the puja on the day of Maha Panchami.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday felicitated the Hindu community in separate messages on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Maha Saptami puja will be performed on October 12, Maha Ashtami on October 13 and Maha Nabami puja on October 14 (Thursday). The Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, was celebrated on Wednesday last (October 6).

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad leaders urged all devotees to properly maintain health guidelines and directives were issued by the government in the wake of the global pandemic during the Durga Puja celebration.

In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.



