Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Durga Puja begins today with Maha Shasthi

Security beefed up: DMP Commissioner

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, begins today with holding Maha Shasthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines.
The five-day long Durga Puja celebration begins with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on that day and it will end on October 15 with the immersion of the idols.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Sunday said all security arrangements had been made on the occasion of Durga Puja, the main religious festival of the Hindu community.
He said this while talking to reporters after inspecting the overall security arrangements at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital on the eve of the Durga Puja.  
Law enforcers are alert centering the Durga Puja as militants are active online, he added.
"We are not seeing too much risk ahead of Durga Puja festivities but not dismissing concerns either," he said.
The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga happened yesterday ahead of the puja on the day of Maha Panchami.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday felicitated the Hindu community in separate messages on the occasion of Durga Puja.
Maha Saptami puja will be performed on October 12, Maha Ashtami on October 13 and Maha Nabami puja on October 14 (Thursday). The Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, was celebrated on Wednesday last (October 6).
Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad leaders urged all devotees to properly maintain health guidelines and directives were issued by the government in the wake of the global pandemic during the Durga Puja celebration.
In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni granted permanent bail
Durga Puja begins today with Maha Shasthi
Journalist Rafiqul Haque  no more
Dilip Das assisted by his son Shankar Das is engaged
Father of Pakistan’s N-bomb Qadeer Khan dies at 85
3 dead,  211 hospitalized in 24 hrs with dengue
Consultant for 3rd Karnaphuli Railway Bridge appointed
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft