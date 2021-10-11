

Journalist Rafiqul Haque no more

Journalist Rafiqul, who had been suffering from old-age complications, breathed his last at his own residence in Mugda area in the capital at 11:00am, said his family.

Rafiqul Haque, feature editor of Daily Jugantor, returned to his workplace after surviving Covid-19 last year. However, he was completely bedridden for the past six months due to his old-age complications.

He left behind his wife, two sons and one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death. -UNB









