Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:02 AM
Journalist Rafiqul Haque  no more

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Renowned journalist, dramatist and poet Rafiqul Haque, popularly known as 'Dadubhai', died on Sunday. He was 85.
Journalist Rafiqul, who had been suffering from old-age complications, breathed his last at his own residence in Mugda area in the capital at 11:00am, said his family.
Rafiqul Haque, feature editor of Daily Jugantor, returned to his workplace after surviving Covid-19 last year. However, he was completely bedridden for the past six months due to his old-age complications.
He left behind his wife, two sons and one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.    -UNB


